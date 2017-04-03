Ceres Negros, Felda United clash anew

Ceres Negros FC will try to tighten its hold of the top spot in Group G as it battles Felda United FC today in the 2017 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup at the Shah Alam Stadium in Malaysia.

The Busmen, holding a 1-2-0 (win-draw-loss) card, will seek three full points in their 4:45 p.m. encounter against the Malaysian side.

Ceres is currently tied with Ha Noi FC of Vietnam with five points but holds a one-point advantage on goal difference to take the pole position of their group.

Malaysian Super League side Felda United has yet to register a win in the tournament, holding two points after a pair of draws including the goalless encounter with Ceres last March 15 at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.

The Bacolod City-based club last won a match in the preliminary round against the Tampines Rovers FC of Singapore, 5-0, last March 7, behind the brace of Spanish midfielder Bienvenido Marañon.

Meanwhile, another Filipino team Global Cebu FC will be hosting Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC of Malaysia at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Wednesday.

JDT is leading Group F with seven points on a 2-1-0 record while Global Cebu is at second position with six points on a 2-0-1 card slate.

Global will be trying to avenge its 0-4 loss to JDT last March 14 in Malaysia.