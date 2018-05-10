Ceres Negros overwhelms Yangon in AFC Cup semis first leg

Riding on a fiery first half, Ceres Negros FC torched Yangon United FC for a huge 4-2 victory in the first leg of their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 Asean zonal semifinals match-up on Wednesday night at the packed Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Bienvenido Marañon fired a brace and Patrick Reichelt struck in the opening half while Super Herrera added one in the second half as the Yellow Busmen tamed the Lions in front of nearly 5,000 fans.

After bagging a two-goal advantage, the defending Asean zone champion only needs to avoid a 0-2 loss in the return leg for a second straight finals appearance.

The Philippine champ enjoyed the lion’s share of ball possession (61 percent) to launch 22 shots (12 on-target) against the Burmese runner-up’s 13 attempts (six on-target).

Marañon ignited the scoring spree in the 28th minute when he got freed up by a brilliant lead pass from Manny Ott before the Spanish striker chipped the ball over goalkeeper Sann Sat Naing.

Four minutes later, midfielder Reichelt was at the right place at the right time to slot home Mike Ott’s parried screamer and double Ceres Negros’ cushion.

The Busmen cruised to a commanding 3-0 lead entering the break as Marañon converted a headed corner kick from close range.

Sekou Sylla, a former forward of Global Cebu FC, pulled one back for Yangon United in the 54th but Herrera restored a three-goal spread with a strong header off Manny Ott’s setpiece in the 62nd.

Sylla took advantage of a scramble inside the box to score another away goal with seven minutes left in the regulation.

Ceres will look to sustain the momentum when it tackles Yangon in the second leg next week at the Thuwunna Stadium in Myanmar.