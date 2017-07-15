Ceres Negros routs FC Meralco in PFL

Ceres Negros FC controlled the pace all game long as it demolished FC Meralco Manila, 7-0, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Yellow Busmen waxed hot from the get-go en route to posting six goals apart from their opponent’s own goal as they scratched the record of the capital club and overtook No. 3 JPV Marikina FC with 19 points.

“There is nothing negative that my players did. They were serious from the beginning,” said Ceres Negros head coach Risto Vidakovic, whose men went on a two-game winning streak and notched its first away-game win.

Meralco Manila head coach Aris Caslib rued that his team allowed the Asia Football Confederation Cup Asean Zonal finalists to dictate the tempo early but remained upbeat despite the loss.

“It’s better to lose right now than in the important stretch of the league,” said Caslib as Meralco suffered its first defeat in 10 games, putting them in danger of losing the top spot should Global Cebu FC beat Davao Aguilas FC I a match still ongoing at press time.

Fernando Rodriguez netted the opening goal in the 17th minute. The Spanish striker fired off a pass from Iain Ramsay, completing a brace just 21 minutes into the game.

The Negrenses widened the gap further as Ramsay received a nifty ball from Manny Ott then beat goalkeeper Junjun Badelic minutes before the first half whistle.

Ramsay struck once again with a clinical finish shortly after the restart and Stephan Shrock got himself in the score sheet for the Visayan powerhouse a minute later.

Winger Ramsay completed his hat trick in the 74th as he launched a shot from outside the box that sneaked past Badelic.

Meralco’s Arvin Sarmiento mistakenly deflected a cross into their own net in the injury time, punctuating the Manileños’ miserable performance.

Meralco Bolts players of the Philippine Basketball Association came to support their football counterpart only to witness the Sparks soundly beaten by the Busmen.