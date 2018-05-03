Ceres Negros shoots down Davao Aguilas

Ceres Negros FC sustained its hot streak at the expense of Davao Aguilas FC, 2-0, solidifying its hold of the top spot in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Bienvenido Marañon and Mike Ott struck in the opposite halves while goalkeeper Toni Doblas shone between the sticks as the Yellow Busmen cruised to their fifth straight win in as many games.

The defending champion hiked its tally to 15 points, four markers clear of the second-running Davao Aguilas.

“It’s important for us to have a good start to the season. We know that they (Davao Aguilas) are difficult opponents. They gave us a hard time to win this game,” said Ceres Negros assistant coach Ian Treyes.

Davao saw its two-game winning streak snapped as it suffered its first defeat in six outings.

It was the Aguilas who first scored a goal through a Harrison Sawyer’s header in the fourth minute but Doblas came up with a fine save.

The momentum shifted to the Busmen’s side from then on with Manny Ott dishing out a lead pass to Marañon, who drained the opener with a chip shot from the edge of the box in the 42nd.

Mike Ott doubled the lead just seven minutes past the restart after the quick as cat forward eluded several defenders to beat custodian Nick O’Donnell.

The Davaoeños aggressively attempted to score equalizing goals but Spanish veteran Doblas repelled every attack under the scorching heat.

“It’s different when you play very early at 4 p.m. It’s inhuman,” said Doblas, who was named Man of the Match. “They (Davao) are a very big team, second position in the table. In the first minutes they played better than us but we are a very resolute team,” he added.

Ceres aims to carry the energy from the win heading to its knockout tiff against Myanmar’s Yangon United FC in the Asian Football Confederation Cup 2018, wherein the Busmen are also the reigning champs.

“We will play in Myanmar on the same weather and the same time. It’s very good that you prepare for the very important AFC games with very good teams like Davao. The motivation level is high,” said Treyes.