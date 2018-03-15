Ceres Negros slips past Burmese squad, nears AFC Cup zonal playoffs

Ceres Negros FC moved closer to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 Asean zone knockout stage after a slim 1-0 win over Shan United FC on Wednesday at the Youth Training Centre in Myanmar.

Bienvenido Marañon scored the lone goal off an early penalty kick. The rest of the Group F-leading Yellow Busmen held their ground to improve their record to three wins and a draw for 10 points.

Head coach Risto Vidakovic lauded his wards for getting the maximum points despite the tough weather condition.

“Thirty-eight degrees (celsius), I think it’s very hard for us to play. For us, we got the three points but we still need to grow. Congratulations to the players for getting the result,” said Vidakovic.

The defending Asean zone champion moved three markers clear of second-running Home United FC of Singapore, which won 6-0 over Boeung Ket FC of Cambodia.

Another win for Ceres Negros and a loss by Home United in the next match day would guarantee the Philippine titlist a return trip to the zonal playoffs.

Shan United absorbed its third defeat as it remained at third with three points on a lone victory over Boeung Ket.

The Burmese champ also stayed winless in its head-to-head tussle with its Filipino counterpart. Ceres beat Shan in a penalty shootout, 4-3 (1-1), in the AFC Champions League preliminary round then grabbed a 2-0 win in their first AFC Cup encounter.

Ceres went aggressive in the early goings and it paid off when Marañon was awarded a penalty kick after getting a harsh tackle from Hein Phyo Win inside the box.

The Spanish striker coolly converted his shot from the spot against goalkeeper Thiha Sithu in the 14th minute.

Led by veteran Spanish goalkeeper Toni Doblas, the Negrenses’ airtight backline defense preserved the scoreline until the final whistle.

“They didn’t score but they have chances and we missed some goals also. For me, it was very important that we didn’t allow any goals,” said Vidakovic.