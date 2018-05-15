Ceres Negros takes on Yangon United in Myanmar today

Ceres Negros FC shoots for a second straight finals appearance when it tackles Yangon United FC of Myanmar today in the second leg of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 Asean zonal semifinals at the Thuwunna Youth Training Centre Stadium.

The Yellow Busmen try to tame the Lions anew at 3:30 p.m. (5 p.m. in Manila).

Defending Asean champion Ceres Negros is poised to make a return trip to the zonal finals after posting a 4-2 victory in last week’s first leg at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Spanish striker Bienvenido Marañon struck a brace, sandwiching Patrick Reichelt’s goal to give the Philippine titlist a commanding 3-0 lead in the previous outing’s first half.

Former Global Cebu FC forward Sekou Sylla scored a brace for the Burmese runner-up while Super Herrera netted the last goal for the Filipino squad.

Yangon United’s two away goals could spell the difference if the Burmese club notches a 2-0 win at home.

Yangon never lost a home game in the second-tier continental club tournament so far while Ceres won all but one of its matches on the road.

Marañon and Sylla are expected to carry the fight for their respective teams as the prolific strikers are tied as the tourney’s top scorers with nine goals apiece.

Ceres midfielder Manny Ott is expected to shine again after a superb performance in the opening leg while his Yangon counterpart Maung Maung Lwin is expected to bounce back from a previous poor showing.

Weather condition is expected to be a huge factor in the game as temperatures are forecasted to hit as high as 36°C with a heat index of 41°C.