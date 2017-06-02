Ceres Negros vs Global Cebu today

Top Visayan teams Ceres Negros FC and Global Cebu FC clash in the Philippines Football League (PFL) today at the Panaad Park and Football Stadium in Bacolod City.

After posting contrasting results in the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, Ceres Negros and Global Cebu plunge into domestic tournament action anew in their much-awaited 4 p.m. tussle.

The Busmen try to keep the momentum going from their historic triumph last Tuesday as they aim to notch their maiden win in the PFL.

Ceres settled for a 1-1 draw with Kaya FC-Makati in the season-opening match almost a month ago at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

Global, on the other hand, leaves behind its heartbreaking exit in the AFC Cup as it seeks another win following its 3-1 thumping of Kaya last May 24 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

A win or draw for the Negrenses will solidify their grip of the fifth place while a victory for the Cebuanos will give them a crack at the top spot.

Meanwhile, FC Meralco Manila looks to stay atop the standings as it meets the hapless Davao Aguilas FC in their 7 p.m. scuffle at the Rizal Memorial pitch.

Meralco Manila currently leads the league with nine points built on three wins in as many games while the Davao Aguilas remain at the bottom with a lone marker on a 0-1-2 win-draw-loss record.

Should the Sparks slip to a tie or a loss, a triumphant Global will ascend solo to the top of the leaderboard.