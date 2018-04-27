Ceres out to extend streak vs JPV

Ceres Negros FC eyes to continue its winning ways when it tackles the skidding JPV Marikina FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 today at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

The inaugural champions Yellow Busmen and the Voltes battle at 4 p.m., marking their second tussle this season.

The Busmen posted their third straight victory at the expense of rival Global Cebu FC, 2-0, last April 18 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Ceres is still on top of the six-team table with nine points — one marker ahead of idle No. 2 Davao Aguilas FC.

Risto Vidakovic’s men also want to regain their fighting spirit and pride after their 0-2 home loss to Singapore’s Home United FC in the Asian Football Confederation Cup 2018 just three days ago.

JPV Marikina, on the other hand, tries to snap a three-game losing skid and recapture the winning form that gave them an early leadership.

Dan Padernal’s wards fell short of staging a comeback en route to a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Davao Aguilas last week.

Climbing out of the slump will be a big task for the Marikeños as they suffered a 0-3 beating to the Negrenses in their first meeting last April 14.

Meanwhile, Liga Futbol Inc., the league’s governing body, granted the requests of JPV, Davao and Global to host their home matches either at the Rizal Memorial or Biñan pitch, as their home grounds are still unavailable.