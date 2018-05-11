Ceres out to protect clean card vs Kaya

Ceres Negros FC stakes its unblemished slate against the dangerous Kaya FC-Iloilo when the two powerhouse clubs clash today in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

The Yellow Busmen and the Lions square off at 7 p.m. — their second scuffle this season.

Leading the six-team table, Ceres Negros holds 15 points on a perfect record of five wins in as many games.

The Busmen are poised to tame the Lions anew as they had already accomplished it in their first encounter, pulling off a 2-1 win last month at the same venue.

The inaugural PFL champions are also fresh off a 4-2 victory over Myanmar’s Yangon United FC in the AFC Cup 2018 Asean zonal semifinals first leg while their previous match in the domestic top flight was a 2-0 beating of Davao Aguilas FC.

However, Kaya-Iloilo is proving to be a serious threat boasting with back-to-back 4-1 demolitions of Stallion Laguna FC and JPV Marikina FC.

The Lions are technically on a three-game losing streak following a 3-0 forfeiture win against Global Cebu FC.

Kaya stands at No. 2 with 13 points on a 4-1-2 win-draw-loss card and a win over Ceres will propel them to the top.

Meanwhile, the match between Stallion Laguna FC and Global Cebu FC will be moved to another playdate.