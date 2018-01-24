Ceres pulls off stunner vs Brisbane Down Under

Bienvenido Marañon and Omid Nazari starred as Ceres Negros FC pulled off a stunning 3-2 win over Brisbane Roar FC to move a win closer to a historic berth in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League on Tuesday night at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Stadium in Australia.

Marañon blasted a brace while Nazari drained the decisive goal as the Yellow Busmen silenced the Roar en route to setting up a deciding match against Chinese powerhouse Tianjin Quanjian FC.

“I’m really proud of my players, especially because we are still not prepared for this kind of games. You can see in the last 15 to 20 minutes that the intensity went down. They played 90 minutes, they fought and I think we deserve to win,” said Ceres Negros head coach Risto Vidakovic.

With the massive victory, Ceres made another history as the first Filipino club to get past the second preliminary round of the top continental club competition.

“I feel really, really happy for the team because this club is amazing. We are doing everything good in the last few years,” said Marañon.

It was a rough start for the Bacolod-based booters as Brisbane notched the opener in the 35th minute when Italian forward Massimo Maccarone tapped in a well-placed cross by Brett Holman.

The inaugural Philippines Football League champion posted an equalizer shortly before the halftime with Spanish striker Marañon firing from close range off Super Herrera’s headed assist.

Spearheading a counter-attack, Mike Ott joined forces with Marañon to push Ceres ahead 2-1 in the 65th minute. Ott issued a nifty pass to Marañon, who brilliantly curled the ball past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Jaimie Young.

The Visayan club doubled the cushion 10 minutes later as Nazari took advantage of a scramble inside the box following a good corner delivery by Kevin Ingreso then slotted home the ball.

The Filipino-Iranian’s goal turned out to be a crucial one as Ivan Franjic scored for Brisbane in the 87th before Ceres held on to the remarkable win.

After shocking the third place finisher in the Australian League that features World Cup veterans in Avram Papadopulous, Holman and Franjic, the Busmen next battle Tianjin Quanjian, which boasts of Brazilian stalwart Alexander Pato and Belgian national team player Alex Witsel.

An upset over the Chinese Super League bronze finisher on January 30 will make Ceres as the first Filipino club to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Despite the higher stakes on the line, Vidakovic is not putting pressure on his players.

“We have to treat the (Tianjin) game like this one (Brisbane). We have to enjoy it, try to compete with them and we don’t have pressure. That’s the good thing for us. Whatever we do, if we get a good result, for us it’s a plus,” said the Serbian mentor.