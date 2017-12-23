Ceres receives Fair Play award

It was indeed a successful season for Ceres Negros FC as the team received the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Fair Play honors for its participation in the AFC Cup 2017. Ceres was also recognized by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) for winning the Philippines Football League (PFL).

The Yellow Busmen was feted the plum on Friday, the same day FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated them for winning the inaugural season of the PFL.

“It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Ceres Negros FC for winning the inaugural edition of the Philippines Football League! This title is the result of the determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement,” Infantino said in a letter addressed to Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta.

The FIFA leader also thanked the team and the PFF for their contribution to the sport.

“On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Ceres Negros FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football.”

Ceres Negros collected the most fair play points in the 12 games that it played during the 14th edition of the AFC.

Points are garnered based on positive play, conduct of players on and off the field, behavior of team’s supporters at the stadium, as well as the number of red and yellow cards the team has received.

It was a historic feat for the Negrenses as it was the first time that the Filipino club received such continental-level citation.

On top of its first PFL trophy, the Visayan powerhouse squad has also won the AFC Cup Asean zone title.