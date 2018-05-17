Ceres secures spot in AFC Cup Asean zonal finals

Ceres Negros FC entered the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean zonal finals anew as it pulled off a 6-5 aggregate win after surviving Yangon United FC’s late fightback in the second leg of their semifinals match.

The Yellow Busmen made their second straight finals appearance despite losing 2-3 in the heated return encounter on Wednesday at the Thuwunna Youth Training Centre Stadium in Myanmar.

Ceres Negros head coach Risto Vidakovic lauded his players for their winning effort against unfavorable conditions.

“We had to play a game and we had to travel. We hoped to get a little help with our situation but didn’t get any. I’m proud of my players that they did everything to get to the finals and they deserve it,” said Vidakovic, whose wards played their third game in a week and braved the scorching weather.

Vidakovic and his men won 4-2 in the first leg last week at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Defending Asean champion Ceres is set to face Singapore’s Home United FC again in the zonal finals. Home United trounced Indonesia’s Persija Jakarta, 6-3 on aggregate, in the other semifinal pairing.

Manny Ott joined forces with Stephan Shrock to score a 10th minute goal that nullified Kosuke Yamazaki’s second minute strike.

Bienvenido Marañon gave the Philippine titlist a 2-1 lead (6-3 on aggregate) in the 78th as he sent goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet to the wrong way with a tricky shot.

The prolific Spanish striker, however, was punished with a red card for taunting Zaw Thein shortly after his goal. Besides the ejection, Marañon is also suspended in the first leg of the zonal finals.

Aee Soe equalized the game and trimmed Yangon United’s aggregate deficit to 4-6 as he pounced on Ceres’ poor defense in the 83rd.

The Burmese powerhouse club was also reduced to 10 men with Emmanuel Uzochukwu getting sent off for hitting Amani Aguinaldo twice in the face.

Yangon notched another goal in the 87th when Sekou Sylla converted from the penalty spot following Carli De Murga’s handball violation inside the box.

Time was not on the chasing Lions’ side as the Busmen held on until the final whistle.