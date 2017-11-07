Ceres seeks top spot vs JPV Marikina

Ceres Negros FC shoots for the top spot when it battles also-ran JPV Marikina FC in the lone midweek fixture of the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila today.

The Yellow Busmen and the Voltes meet head-on in their last elimination round encounter at 4 p.m.

Riding high on a three-game winning run, Ceres Negros eyes to overtake FC Meralco Manila on the pole position.

The Visayan powerhouse club is holding the No. 2 spot with 51 points on a 16-3-4 win-draw-loss record and still has five matches to play.

A win by the Negrenses will propel them to the top of the eight-team table with a superior goal difference over the Manileños.

The Busmen are coming off a 6-0 rout of the Sparks three days back, wherein Fernando Rodriguez netted his second straight hat-trick, Bienvendo Marañon notched a brace and Carli De Murga scored a goal.

JPV Marikina, meanwhile, just want to win its remaining assignments for a chance to surpass Stallion Laguna FC and finish the season on the fifth place.

The Marikeños are sitting on No. 6 with 28 points on an 8-4-12 card and has four games to spare.

Ceres exacted its revenge on JPV with a lopsided 5-0 victory last October 28 in front of its home fans at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

In their first two meetings, the Dan Padernal-coached Voltes were able to pull off a 2-1 stunner and force a 2-2 draw against the Busmen of Risto Vidakovic.