Ceres squads eye domination of YFL Season 2

Ceres Negros Youth FC’s teams take on different foes in championship matches of three age divisions in the Youth Football League (YFL) Season 2 today at the Alabang Country Club Multi-purpose Field in Muntinlupa City.

Holding a twice-to-beat edge, Ceres Negros Youth battles Mendiola United FC in the finals of the centerpiece Under-19 (U19) category at 1:30 p.m. on Field No. 3.

Ceres obtained the twice-to-beat bonus after sweeping the preliminary round of the four-team U19 division while Mendiola United punched its ticket to the title match after clobbering Global Cebu FC, 3-0, last week.

In the Under-17 (U17), Ceres tangles with the squad of regional rival Global Cebu for the Cup Championship at 11 a.m. on Field No. 2 even as RC Tanauan Labuyo FC and Goms FC clash for the third place finish at the same kickoff time on Field No. 3.

Another youth squad of the Visayan club takes on FC Meralco Manila for the Cup silverware in the Under-15 (U15) division at 11 a.m. on Field No. 1 after Stallion Laguna FC and Kaya FC-Makati battle for the third place at 9 a.m. on Field No. 2.

Meanwhile, in the lower-level Plate Championship, four different teams are set to collide for the titles in the two age categories.

Stallion Laguna and Mendiola meet head-on in the U17 finale at 9 a.m. on Field No. 3, simultaneous with the U15 tussle between JVP Marikina FC and Goms on Field No. 1.

Besides the championship games, semifinals matches in Under-11 division featuring seven different clubs will also be held today.