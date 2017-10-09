Ceres squads reach Cup Championships

Ceres Negros Youth FC showed its dominance of the Under-17 (U17) and Under-15 (U15) divisions of the Youth Football League (YFL) as it advanced to the Cup Championship finals of the two age categories with twin wins over separate foes on Sunday at the Alabang Country Club Multi-purpose Field in Muntinlupa City.

The youth squad of the Visayan powerhouse club turned back RC Tanauan Labuyo FC, 4-2, in the U17 Cup semifinals even as its U15 team toppled Stallion Laguna FC with the same scoreline.

Ceres is set to collide with the youth teams of its rivals Global Cebu FC and FC Meralco Manila in the top flight Philippines Football League.

Global pulled off a 3-2 victory over Goms FC in the other semifinals pairing in U17 while Meralco clobbered Kaya FC, 5-2, in U15.

Meanwhile, in the lower-level Plate Championship, four different teams entered the finale of the two age divisions.

Stallion beat Forza FC, 2-1, to book a U17 Plate finals date with Mendiola FC, which pounded JPV Marikina FC, 8-0.

In the U15 category, JPV and Goms are set to clash after posting 4-2 victories over Forza and Green Archers United FC respectively.