Ceres stakes clean slate vs Davao

Ceres Negros FC seeks to keep its hold of the top spot when it collides with the dangerous Davao Aguilas FC today in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The league-leading Yellow Busmen take on the second-running Aguilas in a titanic 4 p.m. clash.

Defending champion Ceres Negros dwells atop the six-team table with 12 points on a perfect record of four wins in as many games.

The Busmen are fresh from a 4-1 rout of struggling JPV Marikina FC behind Patrick Reichelt’s brace just four days ago.

Head coach Risto Vidakovic will rely on veteran forward Reichelt anew along with Spanish striker Bienvenido Marañon and Jeffrey Christiaens, who both scored as well in their previous outing.

A win will allow the Negrenses to pull away from the rest of the league while a draw will still keep them ahead of the pack.

Davao Aguilas, on the other hand, tries to overtake Ceres and extend its two-game winning streak.

The unbeaten Aguilas soared to No. 2 with 11 points on three wins and two draws following back-to-back triumphs over JPV Marikina (3-2) and Global Cebu FC (3-0).

Marlon Maro will bank on Phil and James Younghusband, who shone brightest in their recent roll, in getting their third straight victory that will fuel them past the Busmen.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC-Iloilo’s supposed debut at its new home Iloilo Sp orts Complex against Global Cebu FC was cut short due to the latter’s inability to travel to the said venue.