Ceres takes home-court advantage vs Home United

Ceres Negros FC grabbed the home field advantage in the second leg of its Asia Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean Zonal finals tie against Home United FC.

In the competition’s knockout stage official draw held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday afternoon, Ceres Negros was set to fly to Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore for the first leg of the regional finals on August 2 before heading back home to Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City for the return leg on August 9.

Kick off time schedules for both legs are yet to be determined.

Just last week, the Busmen clinched a historic win on its home turf in the second leg of its zonal semifinals battle against 2015 AFC Cup champion Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC of Malaysia.

Despite losing 2-3 to JDT in the first leg at the Larkin Stadium, the Negrenses went on to score a thrilling 2-1 victory (4-4 aggregate) in front of a jubilant home crowd and entered the zonal finals with a victory by virtue of away goals.

Home United, on the other hand, leaned on Croatian striker Stipe Plazibat’s last minute goals to pull off a 5-4 aggregate win in Singapore and qualify for the finals.

Should Ceres prevail over the Singaporean side, it will advance to the Inter-zone playoff semifinals where the Central Zonal champion FC Istiklol of Tajikistan is already waiting.