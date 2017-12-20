Certain exceptions to granting service incentive leave benefits

Dear PAO,

I just want to seek some advice regarding my vacation leave credits. I am employed at present as an office secretary for a small private company in Parañaque City. Since I was hired in 2014, I have been enjoying five days of vacation leave credits. Members of my family are all residing abroad, so I normally do not go on vacation leave. Instead, the company just gives me the cash conversion of my unused leaves. My parents and siblings are all planning to come home this year, however. My friend told me that there is a service incentive leave. So, I was just wondering if I can avail of this leave considering that our company is already giving me five days of vacation leave credits. I really want to spend a lot of time with my family because I do not know when we will be able to have a reunion again. Please advise me on this matter.

Mandie

Dear Mandie,

Taking personal time off from work is not entirely frowned upon under our laws. In fact, our laws recognize the importance of allowing private employees to take such time off to take care of their personal activities or endeavors by granting them the so-called service incentive leave benefits, with certain exceptions. As provided under the Labor Code of the Philippines:

“ART. 95. Right to service incentive leave. – (a) Every employee who has rendered at least one year of service shall be entitled to a yearly service incentive leave of five days with pay.

(b) This provision shall not apply to those who are already enjoying the benefit herein provided, those enjoying vacation leave with pay of at least five days and those employed in establishments regularly employing [fewer]than ten employees or in establishments exempted from granting this benefit by the Secretary of Labor and Employment after considering the viability or financial condition of such establishment. x x x” (Emphasis supplied)

In the situation that you have shared with us, it is apparent that you have been with your company for more than a year now and that you are already permitted by your employer to avail of and enjoy an annual five-day vacation leave with pay. Accordingly, you can no longer avail of the service incentive leave benefits above-quoted, on top of what you are already enjoying right now.

Perhaps what you can do is communicate with your employer of your desire to have additional leave credits in order for you to spend more time with your family. If your employer consents, such must be expressly provided under your contract of employment or any similar agreement. Once such agreement is executed and entered into by and between you and your employer, the latter may not, later on, withdraw or reduce the same because it is explicitly stated under the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Labor Code:

“SECTION 6. Relation to agreements. — Nothing in the Rule shall justify an employer from withdrawing or reducing any benefits, supplements or payments as provided in existing individual or collective agreements or employer’s practices or policies” (Rule V, Book Three, Id.).

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.