‘Certain parties’ want return of Marcoses’ ill-gotten wealth–Palace

“CERTAIN parties” want to return of the ill-gotten wealth of the late President Ferdinand Marcos and his family to the Philippine government, a Malacanang official said Friday.

“We understand that certain parties have indicated to the President that there may be an opportunity for the assets of the Marcos family to be turned over to the Republic,” Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said without naming who.

Abella issued the statement three days after President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that he was in touch with the Marcos family’s lawyer, and that the family was amenable to returning the ill-gotten wealth, including a few gold bars.

Marcos’ daughter, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, told reporters that the family trusted President Rodrigo Duterte to end decades of cases involving the family’s ill-gotten wealth.

Governor Marcos, however, clarified that there were no talks of returning the ill-gotten wealth.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government, mandated to go after the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses, has only recovered $4 billion of the estimated $10 billion as of 2016.

The total amount does not cover at least 100 pending cases lodged at the Sandiganbayan and Supreme Court.

But as far as the Palace is concerned, it said that the return of the Marcoses’ ill-gotten wealth would proceed.

“The President is studying how best to proceed in a manner that will advance the nation’s interest and comply with the law. As this matter becomes clearer, we will advise what further action will be taken to finally obtain justice,” Abella added. LLANESCA T. PANTI