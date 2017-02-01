Cesar Mancao surrenders

FORMER Senior Supt. Cesar Mancao 2nd, one of the accused in the November 2000 abduction and murder of publicist Salvador “Bubby” Dacer and his driver Emmanuel Corbito, has surrendered to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Senior Supt. Velli Tamayo, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for Metro Manila, said Mancao turned himself in on Monday, January 30. He was escorted to the court on Tuesday for the return of his warrant of arrest.

He will remain in the CIDG until the court issues a commitment order.

Mancao, one of the closest aides of then President Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force (PAOCTF) chief and now Sen. Panfilo Lacson, escaped from detention at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in May 2013.

The former police official claimed that he escaped because he feared for his life. He lamented that all the principal accused have been cleared while he remained in detention.

Mancao was dropped by the Justice department as state witness in the sensational double murder case after the Supreme Court affirmed a Court of Appeals ruling that dismissed his credibility as a witness.

In a sworn affidavit submitted in 2009, Mancao implicated Lacson and former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada as the masterminds of the twin slays.

Lacson went into hiding in January 2010 after an arrest warrant was issued against him in connection with the killings. He surfaced in 2011.

The senator was later cleared by the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court.

Estrada had denied the accusation, saying Dacer was a close friend of his.

Besides Lacson and Michael Ray Aquino, the other suspects who were cleared were former police deputy general Jewel Canson, Francisco Zubia Jr., Romeo Acop, now a congressman and Senior Supt. Glen Dumlao, now the director of the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group. Fernan Marasigan