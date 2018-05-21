Cesar Montano resigns

Cesar Montano has resigned as chief operating officer of the Tourism Promotions Board.

“In faithful adherence to my duty as a public servant, I am respectfully tendering my resignation as Chief Operating Officer of the Tourism Promotions Board, effective immediately,” Montano said in a letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte, dated May 22, 2018.

“I am very grateful for the trust and opportunity you have bestowed upon me to serve our country through the Tourism Promotions Board,” he added.

The Department of Tourism’s Director for Public Affairs and Communications, Czarina Zara-Loyola, confirmed Montano’s resignation.

Earlier, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat sought an inquiry of the TPB’s “Buhay Carinderia” project, for which Montano P80 million even if the project has not been completed. The project was awarded to Linda Legaspi without public bidding.

Montano had said Legaspi is a friend of former Tourism secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo who resigned over the placement of P60-million tourism ads on her brothers’ show Kilos Pronto.

REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO