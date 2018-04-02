Cesar Montano to entice Hollywood actors to work in local movies

There is a huge possibility that Hollywood and local showbiz will be more connected in the coming years. That is, if actor and Tourism Promotions Board chief executive office Cesar Montano becomes successful in his mission to bring in an A-list Hollywood superstar to join him in a period movie, which of course promotes the country as a gem of a destination.

He already surprised the press with a snippet of Sultan Kudarat: “The Unconquered Hero” at the launch of Cine Turismo Awards, his comeback in the directorial chair and which has started shooting as well. Cesar naturally made sure to showcase breathtaking sights of the Philippine islands.

“We just started filming and we still have a very long way to go, but what I showed was the direction of the movie and hopefully suportahan talaga ito so that we’ll have enough budget to finish it. The goal is to produce these kinds of movie every year and with a foreign actor,” said the Tourism official and movie director. “If we want to showcase the Philippines, we want to show the how world how the islands look like in this manner.”

Of course, casting a foreign actor means requiring a foreign budget as well, and Cesar says he is hard at work on it. He also said that if schedule permits, he has asked Bea Alonzo to star in the movie.

“Maganda si Bea at Pilipinang Pilipina.”

Moreover, since he is finally in good terms with Diego Loyzaga—his son by actress Teresa Loyzaga—he may just invite him be part of the movie too so they can squeeze in some father and son bonding.

* * *

There is no stopping Netflix in pushing the envelope. After deciding on acquiring Philippine content such as Brillante Mendoza’s “Amo” and TBA Studio’s “Birdshot” in its roster of what seems to mean unlimited choices, racing aficionados are about to have a reason to log in to the on-demand streaming service too.

Formula 1 and Netflix are proud to announce a season-long (10 episodes) collaboration culminating in an original docu-series of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship, to be screened in early 2019.

This Netflix original series will be the first to truly immerse the audience inside the cockpits, the paddock and the lives of the key players in Formula 1. The production will therefore have unparalleled and exclusive access to the world’s fastest drivers, team principals and owners, as well as Formula 1’s own management team.

The docu-series promises to film and reveal the intense fight for the heart, soul, and direction for the future of this multibillion-dollar business.

This series will be executive-produced by no less than Academy-Award winner James Gay Rees (Senna) and Paul Martin for Box to Box Films. Sophie Todd will be the show runner.

“This partnership with Formula 1 furthers our mission of working with world-class brands and production partners to produce best-in-class unscripted series,” said Bela Bajaria, vice president of Content for Netflix.

“Formula 1 is a global sport that we are actively repositioning from a motorsport company to a media and entertainment brand,” Sean Bratches, F1 Managing director of Commercial Operations said.

“The agreement with Netflix serves to chronicle the fascinating story of what transpires behind the scenes during a grand prix season. This is a perspective of the sport that has yet to be unveiled to fans around the world. This series will unleash a compelling vantage point to the sport that will delight fans and serve as a catalyst to entice new fans.”

* * *

They say never forget where you came from. But in showbiz, sad to say, many seem to get bitten by the amnesia bug. This is especially so for celebrities who make it big, or better yet, those who marry someone big!

Like this former actress and model… She used to come from really humble beginnings and commute between Subic to Manila with nothing in left in her pocked just to try her luck at commercial casting calls. Her hair also needed a makeover, which she could not afford at that time.

She even never made it big when finally hired for TV, nor in films where her biggest break was as second lead.

But now, people who knew her from the get-go are annoyed at how she acts and presents herself—as if she’s from a royal family! Her comments are also so insensitive that it drives her old showbiz friends away. Can you guess who she is?

* * *

Until next week! Ta-ta!