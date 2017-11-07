Tuesday, November 7, 2017
    Cessna plane crashes in Aurora; fate of pilot, student unknown

    Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    A CESSNA 152 plane crash-landed on the mountains of Pantabang, Aurora at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

    CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the aircraft with the still unidentified instructor pilot and a student was reportedly on a cross-country flight that took off at 10:02 a.m. at the Lingayen airstrip.

    There was no report if the pilot and the student were hurt.

    Apolonio added that the agency’s Operation Rescue and Coordinating Center (ORCC) immediately alerted Aircraft Accident Investigation Board, the National Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), the 250th Air Force Operation for rescue.

    At 1:59 p.m., the Philippine Army was dispatched for rescue operation headed by a certain Col. Bergonio of the 84th Infantry Battalion while Philippine Air Force (Angel 122) with Super Huey 2 left Clark at 3:15 p.m. to proceed to the crash site, the CAAP reported. BENJIE L. VERGARA

     

