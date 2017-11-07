Cessna plane crashes in Aurora

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that a Cessna 152 aircraft crash-landed on the mountains of Pantabang, Aurora at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the aircraft with still unidentified instructor pilot and a student was reportedly on a cross-country flight that took off from the Lingayen airstrip at 10:02 a.m. There was no immediate report on the status of pilot and student. Apolonio added that the CAAP’s Operation Rescue and Coordinating Center (ORCC) immediately alerted the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council and the 250th Air Force Operation for rescue. At 1:59 p.m. the Philippine Army was dispatched for rescue operation headed by a certain Col. Bergonio of the 84th Infantry Battalion while Philippine Air Force (Angel 122) with Super Huey II left Clark at 3:15 p.m. for the crash site.