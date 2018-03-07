CEU, Adamson take on separate foes today

Centro Escolar University (CEU) and Akari-Adamson University eyes to bolster their playoff bids as they take on separate lowly opponents today in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

CEU collides with AMA Online Education at 1 p.m. while Akari-Adamson battle the cellar-dwelling Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) at 11 a.m.

The Scorpions seek to improve their league-best 5-1 win-loss record and move closer to securing a playoff berth.

Behind Rod Ebondo’s game-winning layup, the Mendiola-based squad escaped the upset-conscious Jose Rizal University (JRU), 77-75, and notched a winning streak new last Monday.

Ebondo muscled his way to a monstrous effort of 33 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while JJ Manlangit added 15 markers in the Scorpions’ latest win.

CEU head coach Yong Garcia, who rued his squad’s complacency in the previous outing, has a firm reminder for his players as they go up against another struggling team.

“I’m always telling my team that there are no strong or weak opponents. What’s important is giving our best effort for our system,” said Garcia.

AMA, on the other hand, tries to up its 1-5 slate and remain in the tight race to the playoffs.

Spitfire playmaker Robbie Manalang is expected to carry the fight for the No. 10 Titans, who are also out to snap a two-game losing skid. Manalang is averaging a league second-best 26 points per game.

Meanwhile, second-running Akari looks to hike its 5-2 card and follow the footsteps of CEU.

The Soaring Falcons are coming off a bounce-back 100-89 win over AMA also last Monday, wherein Jerrick Ahanmisi scattered away seven triples and sank clutch baskets en route to a 26-point explosion.

With the league running halfway through the eliminations, Akari head coach Franz Pumaren is now finding the reliable wards in his young crew.

“We’re still groping for form but we’re slowly seeing the players who we know we can rely on,” he said.

Much like AMA, Batangas-EAC hopes to stay alive as it looks to bank on veterans Cedric Ablaza and Cedric De Joya along with former Falcon forward Jerome Garcia.

The Generals dwell at the cellar with JRU on identical 1-6 records.