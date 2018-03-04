CEU aims to solidify hold of top spot

Monday, March 5, 2018
    Centro Escolar University (CEU) eyes to tighten its grip of the top spot as it battles the skidding Jose Rizal University (JRU) in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 today at the Pasig City Sports Center.

    The leading Scorpions take on the lowly Heavy Bombers in the second game at 4 p.m.

    CEU, under head coach Yong Garcia, punished a Papi Sarr-less Akari-Adamson University, 76-57, last Tuesday to reclaim the No. 1 spot with a 4-1 win-loss record.

    In the game day opener at 11 a.m., Akari-Adamson and AMA Online Education battle for a bounce-back win.


    Akari is out to rebound from a humiliating defeat to CEU, which dropped Franz Pumaren’s men to No. 2 with a 4-2 slate.

    Cameroonian center Sarr, who missed the Soaring Falcons’ last outing after losing his jersey, is expected to make up for lost time.

