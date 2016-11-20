CEU completes 6-peat in WNCAA Centro Escolar University

Scorpions overpowered the Philippine Women’s University (PWU) Patriots, 82-42, to clinch their sixth consecutive championship in Game 2 of the Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) seniors’ basketball finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate, Manila on Saturday.

The Scorpions completed an 8-0 run from the efforts of Mary Ann Doloque, Divine Lacson, Rosemarie Gayo to broke the dry spell in the 3:01 minute mark in the first quarter, 8-2.

PWU closed the canto with Rica De Jesus sinking both her free throws as Jenina Ann Solis drew the foul, 15-4.

Charlene Camba cut CEU’s lead to nine as she scored a basket inside the paint with 9:06 minutes left in the first half, 17-8.

But Demi Lou Villanueva hit a three-pointer in the 6:04 minute mark. She then drove to the basket to extend CEU’s lead to 12, 27-15.

Mary Rose Labrador broke the silence for the Patriots with the 1:13 minutes remaining in first half, 36-19.

“They played really well and they became more aggressive. I also told them not to relax, and to go hard in our game. We need to get it so that there will be no Game 3. They really wanted to win and end the series,” said CEU head coach Jay Cambarihan.

The pink-and-silver cagers did not look back in the second half, continuing their dominance, 82-42, to complete a 10-0 sweep in the season.

Sthefanie Ventura top scored for CEU with 11 points, while Cristine Caranto added 10 more markers. Brianne Mae Medora paced PWU with 15 points, followed by Labrador with 10 markers.

Completing the Mythical Five were PWU’s Medora and De Jesus, San Beda College Alabang’s (SBCA) Jaira Carmela Baarde, and CEU’s Caranto and Opeyemi Mercy Lawan. Caranto received the Most Valuable Player award.

In the midget finals, the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School (DLSZ) Archers completed a seven-peat feat as they trounced the St. Paul College Pasig (SPCP) Paulinians, 58-45.

Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC) Lady Blue Dragons also defended their title in the junior’s division after outmuscling the DLSZ Archers, 68-40.

REALYN STEVENS