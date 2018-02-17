CEU cops 4th straight WNCAA cheerleading crown

Centro Escolar University (CEU) ruled the 48th Women National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) cheerleading competitions for the fourth straight time on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Wearing a Wonder Woman costume, the members of the team thrilled the audience with dazzling stunts and impressive pyramid routines.

University of Asia and the Pacific and University of Makati finished second and third, respectively.

“It feels really great,” CEU Pep Squad coach Vincent Manarang told The Manila Times. “In all the championships we have won, this is the sweetest because this is the hardest and memorable. Every year, we must perform really well. In fact, I was doubtful last week if we could defend the title but we did.”

The 30-year old Manarang who has been coaching the team for five years said it takes more than colorful costumes and a fancy routine to win the title.

“It is not only the costume and the props, but also our heart and willingness. I was so inspired to use the theme Wonder Woman because she was an amazon. Being an amazon is brave and that is what CEU is all about.”

Team captain Reiko Onoyama, a graduating Tourism student, was happy to leave a winning legacy to her school.

“I fought for it since I was a freshman and I’m really happy that I was able to lead the team to a fourth straight title,” she said.

Meanwhile, Poveda High School dethroned Saint Paul College of Pasig in the juniors division. Miriam College finished third.

In the midget division, Poveda won its fifth straight crown, while Saint Paul College of Pasig and San Beda College Alabang finished second and third, respectively.

Six schools competed in the senior division, nine in the junior division and seven in the midget class.