CEU keeps WNCAA cheerleading crown

The pep squads of Centro Escolar University (CEU), St. Paul College Pasig and Poveda retained their titles as the 47th Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) capped another successful season with the cheerleading competition held recently at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

CEU is champion for the third year in a row, bringing its total senior division haul to six championships, including a 6th straight basketball title. The Lady Scorpions also ruled taekwondo, table tennis, badminton and swimming.

St. Paul and incoming host Poveda bagged their fourth straight titles in the junior and midgets division, respectively.

Overall, De La Salle Zobel was the winningest squad with 8 victories—a 7th straight midgets basketball title on top of titles in midgers volleyball and badminton and junior volleyball, futsal, lawn tennis, table tennis and swimming.

Miriam College snared four championships—midgets taekwondo and swimming and junior taekwondo and softball.

Bagging one title each were Chiang Kai Shek College (junior basketball), San Beda College Alabang (senior volleyball), Philippine Women’s University (senior futsal) and La Salle College Antipolo (junior badminton).

St. Jude Catholic School hosted the 47th season.