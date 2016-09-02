CEU kicks off title bid as 47th WNCAA opens today

CENTRO Escolar University opens its bid for a sixth straight basketball title when the Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) unfurls its 47th season today at Makati Coliseum.

Despite the graduation of star player and National player Janine Pontejos, CEU will still be as competitive as it will parade an almost intact roster when it begins its campaign against Philippine Women’s University at 1:30 p.m.

The junior squads of host Saint Jude Catholic School and St. Stephen’s High School clash at 12 noon while Miriam College and University of Asia & the Pacific collide at 3 p.m. in another seniors match

Volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez will be the guest of honor in the 10 a.m. Filipino-Chinese themed opening ceremony.

Rosc Teotico, the former UA&P senior basketball team captain who is now part of the technical committee of the Philippine Basketball Association’s women’s league, will join Valdez and league officials led by president Ma. Vivian Manila during the kickoff rites.

The 47th season’s theme is “Women on Fire. A Legacy of Passion.”

Other member schools are St. Paul College Pasig, five-time midgets basketball champion De La Salle Zobel, Angelicum College, Assumption College, defending junior basketball champion Chiang Kai Shek College, La Salle College Antipolo, Poveda, San Beda College Alabang and St. Scholastica’s College.

The country’s first and only tri-level league for women is down to 15 teams after Rizal Technological University, last year’s senior volleyball, futsal, taekwondo and table tennis champion, withdrew participation at the last minute.

The volleyball and futsal events of the tournament supported by TV5, Mikasa, Molten, Goody, BaliPure and City Lady socks, will start tomorrow at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and UA&P gym, respectively.

Other events slated in next year’s second semester are badminton, swimming, taekwondo, softball, cheeerleading, cheerdance, table tennis and poomsae.