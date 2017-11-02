CEU Lady Scorpions bag 7th straight WNCAA crown

After seven seasons, Centro Escolar University remained on top of the Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) senior basketball division.

The CEU Lady Scorpions conquered the Philippine Women’s University Patriots, 70-37, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum over the weekend to rule the 48th season. They carried a twice-to-beat edge after sweeping the four-game elimination round that also automatically sent them to the finals.

Game 1 of the junior best-of-three finals saw De La Salle Zobel whip two-time defending champion Chiang Kai Shek College, 65-37, while Miriam College likewise drew first blood in the midgets championship, upending St. Paul College Pasig, 59-48.

DLSZ and Miriam will try to clinch the titles on Nov. 11, also at RMC.

In the best-of-three volleyball finals, DLSZ and San Beda College Alabang similarly moved one win away from repeating as midgets and seniors champions, respectively.

DLSZ outlasted St. Scholatica’s College, 25-23, 19-25, 27-25, and San Beda overcame CEU, 25-23, 26-24, 25-19.

In the juniors level, DLSZ will defend its crown against CKSC with Game 1 slated also on November 11.