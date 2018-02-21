CEU stakes unblemished slate vs Scratchers

Head coach Yong Garcia wants his wards to be up on their toes when Centro Escolar University (CEU) stakes its unbeaten record against Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 at 4 p.m. today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

“I’m always pushing them to the maximum for them to improve. I always tell them not to think of who our opponent is,” said Garcia. The Scorpions are currently leading the 12-team competition with a pristine 3-0 win-loss record.

“What’s important is we’re always giving our best effort,” added Garcia.

CEU is riding the momentum of a 91-85 victory over Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University, another title contender, just two days ago.

Rod Ebondo posted another monstrous double-double performance as the Congolese big man finished with 33 points and 20 rebounds in the Mendiola-based cagers’ latest win.

Art Patrick Aquino, who helped Ebondo with 18 points and six boards, and guards Orlan Wamar and Keanu Caballero, who delivered in the crucial endgame, are expected to step up anew for their team.

Go for Gold-St. Benilde, meanwhile, looks to lick its wounds from a 65-87 defeat to Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College also last Tuesday.

Justin Gutang and Matthew Salem were the only bright spots for the Charles Tiu-mentored team as the two scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, on top of a combined 12 rebounds.

The Scratchers are currently No. 8 with a 2-3 slate.

In the game day opener, Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College guns for its maiden winning streak when it tangles with University of Perpetual Help System DALTA at 2 p.m.

The Generals notched their breakthrough win at the expense of the skidding Jose Rizal University, 81-71. The victory halted their four-game losing skid.

The Altas, on the other hand, seek to bounce back from a 69-81 loss to Go For Gold last week.

Batangas (1-4) is at the cellar with AMA Online Education and Jose Rizal U while Perpetual (1-2) is just one spot ahead.