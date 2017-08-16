CEU, Thunder battle for last finals seat

Centro Escolar University (CEU) hopes to gain some momentum as it clashes with Flying V in the do-or-die Game 3 of their semifinal series in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

After inflicting Thunder their first loss after 11 straight victories, the Scorpions try to make a repeat of their 93-72 win last Tuesday in their 4 p.m. tussle.

“The pressure is on their side. But we will do our best and I know the players will be giving their all on Thursday,” said CEU head coach Yong Garcia.

The Scorpions employed crafty defense to slow down Flying V, limiting the latter to just 31 percent shooting from the field.

Garcia is bracing for a strong retaliation from the wards of mentor Eric Altamirano, who is trying to save their Cinderella run in their maiden campaign.

“We’re expecting nothing but an all-out war,” Garcia added.

The Scorpions will be leaning on Congolese big man Rod Ebondo, who unloaded 18 points and 26 rebounds last game.

Besides Ebondo, Garcia will also bank on Christian Uri and Art Aquino.

Meanwhile, Altamirano hopes his players will be better prepared against the Scorpions in their knockout duel.

Flying V will rely on hot-shooting Jeron Teng, Eric Salamat and Gab Banal.

The winner of the do-or-die tiff will face Cignal HD in the best-of-three finals series.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID