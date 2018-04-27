Friday, April 27, 2018
    CGC Duathlon rolls off May 6

    By on Sports

    A unique run-bike-run experience awaits 650 participants at the modern Clark Global City (CGC) in Pampanga as the CGC Duathlon fires off on May 6 at 6 a.m.

    The race starts with a run on the well-paved roads of the CGC followed by a bicycle ride on the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx)— from South Clark to Porac to Floridablanca before heading back to Clark Global City to run the last leg. The duathlon has two categories: a long distance 6-kilometer run – 60 km bike – 4 km run, and a sprint distance 3 km run – 30 km bike – 2 km run.

    On the sidelines of the CGC Duathlon is the “Baga” Manila Food Festival offering foodies a wide selection of grilled meat, seafood, barbeque, and Kapampangan favorites such as sisig, menudo, embutido and more.

    At stake in the CGC Duathlon supported by Phoenix Pulse Technology, NLEX-SCTEx Metro Pacific Tollways, Standard Insurance, Udenna Group, Gardenia, Royce Hotel & Casino, TIMEX, and media partner Philippine Star, are specially designed trophies and gift items for winners of the age-group, relay, and team competitions. The awarding ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. after the race.


    For details, visit www.bikekingphilippines.com.

