Cha-cha pushing Bangsamoro into Malaysia’s embrace?

THEN and now, the main motivation for Charter change has been the creation of a federal state for the Muslims of Mindanao, or the self-styled “Bangsamoro.” If the Constitution is amended, would Bangsamoro transform into a substate, complete with subsidies and threatening to suck non-Muslim areas, rival Imperial Manila as the dominant region in the country? That might be a good development, but the lot of smaller, less progressive states would be aggravated.

But if Charter change fails and the BBL is not passed, what happens? The MILF, taking the proposed Bangsamoro territory with it, may either secede or go to war. If it makes war, it will not succeed. Joseph Estrada and Angelo Reyes militarily almost put the MILF question or rebellion to rest.

However, if it seceded, then it would be begging to join the Federation of Malaysia – as a constituent ‘Malaysian state’. The BBL has appeared to fit the pattern of parliamentary Malaysia after all. History has a way of making unfunny jokes. Malaysia might covertly encourage Murad, as it did Misuari, to fight or abandon Manila while illegally keeping Sabah.

A few years ago, Sen. Nene Pimentel, with his concerns for Muslim Mindanao, started the campaign for a federal state, parliamentary in form. The justification for the change in paradigm was that the nation was broken. Indeed, innovative approaches could soothe the soul. But could they heal?

Lessons of history

Let us dispassionately examine the issues, proceeding from the basic lessons of history.

As reviewed by Will and Ariel Durant, the constitution of man determines the constitution of the state. While intelligent, man is prone to committing mistakes, follies and crime. He largely dwells on miseries. Fear created the gods; poverty sustains God. Religion repels reason, deters progress, and causes war.

No philosopher worth his salt has ever advocated democracy. Even the late Pope John Paul 2nd did not trust in it. As the Catholic Church is the best invention of religion, democracy is the best invention of politics. But nature follows the inexorable law of survival of the fittest. Population, if not curbed by man, is tamed by acts of God, diseases and wars.

In the course of history, the state revolves from monarchy, aristocracy, democracy, dictatorship. States have never been ruled by the majority. Even democracy, which present-day states proclaim to advocate, is ruled by a minority of the wealthy, the crafty, or the political dynasty.

Spengler observes that states have followed the empirical cycle of birth, growth, maturity, senescence and death. This is the rule from Sumeria, Greece, Rome, Spain, England and America. The sun set on the British Empire in the 19th century; America’s descent to barbarism started from Nagasaki and Hiroshima, on to Afghanistan and Iraq. It took centuries from the decline of Rome to its fall; America’s may not take as long.

The proponents of federalism want one major change: substitute the congressional system with a parliamentary one. We may have a head of state and government, or a head of state and a head of government. Existing examples are: UK has a monarchy-parliament, with a Queen as head of state, and a prime minister as head of government. The US is a republic with a president as head both of state and of government and a Congress.

The opposition does not want federalism mainly because of that change: from a congress to a parliament. Taking into account the nature, character, experiences, proclivities and behavior of the Filipino, the opposition has a better view.

The scheming and self-aggrandizing members of the Philippine parliament, many of them political dynasts, could have everything – with much ease – without check and balance, and without separation of powers among the three branches of the government. (The ghosts of Amanah and Amari may haunt us.)

The change to parliamentary from a congressional system will not solve corruption and poverty. They have been with us since Greece and Rome. Even the papal Avignon rivaled or exceeded the corruption of the Vatican.

If parliaments could vanquish poverty, then most African and Latin American nations would be prosperous by now. Alas, like the Philippines, they are not. Federalism cannot even guarantee cheaper oil.

The change to a parliamentary system of legislature will not make the Philippines well-off, like Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, or Hong Kong. And these countries, of course, have their share of corruption and poverty, too. About the time that Nene Pimentel was in the Senate, the Philippines was No. 2 in a list of corrupt Asian states rising from its previous position of No. 4 that it held for years. With our perennial dream to be on the world map. we could have dislodged Jakarta from the top rung then. The change to parliamentary system could have sealed it.

The Filipino, perhaps more than most in the last-surveyed Asian countries, remembers the millenniums of fear and hardships experienced during the hunting and fishing stage of his evolution and has had one preoccupation: filling his stomach to its gastric capacity, uncertain of tomorrow.

Mirroring the Third World

Admittedly, our president-congress system has not worked well. But let us not blame the system right away. History tells us that, for instance, Poland, which ceased to be a state twice in the last two centuries, has its worst enemies in her geography, religion and race. Let us look at ourselves and we will see a piece of Poland everywhere there. And a glance at most countries of the Third World finds ourselves mirrored in them.

Marcos tried the parliamentary system, started it well, but abysmally failed. Our experience is mainly presidential; our laws are much more complex than those of the US. But our emphasis is valid – a strong Executive, with its counter-weight in the Congress and the Judiciary, the classic separation of powers, the ideal check-and-balance principle.

The American Declaration of Independence and the French Declaration of the Rights of Man, are known to many citizens, remembering some basic words such as honor, justice, dignity. Let our politicians, military and judges, not merely the citizenry, re-read them.

21st an Asian century

Of course, the race theory popularized by Gobineau. Chamberlain, and Hitler was discredited by the Sumerians, the Incas, the Chinese, the Egyptians before, and is disproven by the Chinese, Japanese, Indians now. The 21st century appears Asian.

The Philippines could still make things work. We have already the right model, the right experience. Maybe we need only some minor adjustments in attitude, character, idiosyncrasy, and proclivity. But definitely we do not need a parliamentary form of legislature.

The United States, composed of federal states, has a congressional form of legislature – with separation of powers of the three branches of government – and the unique and most important doctrine of check and balance. Let us maintain and perpetuate this priceless heritage. It is not gridlock. Things just go through the mill. We have elected democracy; let us not mix it with dictatorial tendencies.

By all means, let us save ourselves marathon divisiveness, all-pervading animosities, entangling provincialisms, the gargantuan expense in trying to change the system from congressional to parliamentary.

Adopt and copy

The way is simple. Let us merely adopt and copy, as we have indeed basically adopted and copied the American constitution—with all its principles, precedents, laws and experiences. Let us thereby preserve Condorcet, Montesquieu, Jackson, Recto.

This might be the time to institutionalize unicamerlism. But we must avoid intermittent changes of governments like in parliamentary Italy, Japan, and Britain.

In sum, maintain the American shining model. True, we could, as sovereign, try to amend our Charter and turn geographical regions into federal districts, like Austria; but let us relax and retain our Congress, present laws, precedents, doctrines and experiences.

Finally, let us not be ashamed of the Cha-cha exercise. It is democracy in action. Although, as stressed by CJ Panganiban, there is no fire in the people’s belly for it now. The President, farsighted, realistic, points the way: Enact the BBL, but shorn of its provisions that defy and violate the Constitution.

Nelson D. Laviña is a retired ambassador.