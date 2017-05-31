Chairman Corpuz graces new Cebu Province STL draw court blessing

Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz and PCSO officials graced the blessing of the new draw court and office of Saturn Games N’ Amusement Corporation, the STL Authorized Agent Corporation (AAC) in Cebu Province located in Naga City, Cebu on May 12.

Chairman Corpuz assisted Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa in the ribbon cutting ceremony. Fr. Vicente Dayao officiated the blessing of the new draw court and Saturn’s office.



Following Filipino tradition, the throwing of coins was done by Saturn Games N’ Amusement Corporation Chief of Operations Miguel Ortiz, with the help of Saturn legal officer Cherry Dela Cruz.

A motorcade, with the assistance of the Naga City Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team who were wearing PCSO STL vests and PNP group led by Naga Police Chief Superintendent Gregorio Galsim followed after the blessing.

