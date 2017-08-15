Chairman Corpuz visits PCSO Negros Occidental branch

Joins personnel in flag ceremony

The flag honoring ceremony on July 17 was extra special for the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Negros Occidental Branch personnel headed by acting branch manager Jose Manuel Villagracia as they were joined by no less than the Chairman, Jose Jorge Corpuz.

Arriving in Bacolod City the previous day for a speaking engagement, Chairman Corpuz visited the branch office at Paglaum Sports Complex in Hernaez to the delight of agency workers, beneficiaries and those seeking medical assistance for various ailments. He sang the National Anthem with fervor then solemnly participated in the morning prayer as well.

After the ceremony, the chairman delivered a short message, explaining that his role in PCSO is to generate funds for charity and simplify the responsibility of the social worker in-charge in disbursing funds for those in need. He assured that PCSO is for everyone.

“Sa PCSO walang mahirap, walang mayaman, lahat ng Pilipino natutulungan basta lumapit lang,” he said.

His only plea is for the people to understand that the assistance extended by PCSO has limitation due to the number of citizens seeking help from the agency. Along this line, he encouraged everyone to support the products of PCSO as the revenues raised are given back to the people through the programs of the office.

Chairman Corpuz then held a short breakfast meeting with PCSO personnel after talking to the clients. He addressed issues and concerns raised by the Negros Occidental Branch staff, who expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the agency’s chief executive spending time with them.

ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY JUSTIN SANTOS