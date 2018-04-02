Chairman Kap unfolds Friday in Wack Wack

The fifth edition of the invitational golf tournament Tanduay Chairman Kap 2018 is all set on Friday at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

Former national champion and veteran internationalist Gerard Cantada is the tournament director.

The participants, composed of employees and the company’s partners, families and friends, will get a chance to win prizes for the top golfers as well as other raffle prizes.

“We are pleased to invite our friends and partners to join this year’s Chairman Kap. Under the Chairman’s stewardship, Tanduay has become one of the country’s biggest brands patronized and loved by many Filipinos,” said Tanduay Distillers Inc. president Lucio ‘Bong’ Tan, Jr.

“At Tanduay, we value friendships and long-lasting partnerships. We will always be grateful that we are in the company of good people. Chairman Kap is the perfect venue to share what we hope to accomplish with Tanduay Athletics,” he said.