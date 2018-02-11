Chairman’s Cup begins February 11

The 2018 Royale Tagaytay Chairman’s Cup tees off on February 11 at its home course in Alfonso, Cavite.

The 18-hole tournament is an individual competition using net Stableford and System 36 scoring systems for member and guest divisions, respectively.

Registration fee is P2,000 for member and P2,400 for guest, inclusive of mulligan, raffle entry, cocktails, lunch, and entertainment.

The Chairman’s Cup is presented by Royale Tagaytay Country Club Incorporated, and managed by respected names in the real estate industry namely Sta. Lucia Realty and Development and the Don Alfonso Realty and Development Panicle Corporation.

For inquiries, call Leah Velasco at 0915823732.