Champ Arellano U thumps Perpetual in NCAA volleyball

Reigning champion Arellano University outlasted University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 22-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-5, to take the solo lead in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Tuesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Arellano banked on Premier Volleyball League veterans Jovielyn Prado, who scored 16 kills and four blocks, and middle blocker Andrea Marzan, who submitted 16 markers on 13 hits and three blocks as the Lady Chiefs nailed their sixth consecutive win.

Open spiker Regine Arocha contributed 14 points including four aces, and 13 digs while reserve playmaker Sarah Verutiao had 30 excellent sets for Arellano.

The Lady Chiefs are just a win away from claiming the first Final Four berth.

Perpetual Help absorbed its second loss in six games.

Team captain Bianca Tripoli and Cindy Imbo led the Lady Altas with a combined 39-point showing but national pool member Maria Lourdes Clemente was limited to just 12 points.

In the first game, San Sebastian College-Recoletos toppled Mapua University, 25-20, 25-7, 29-31, 25-14, to join College of Saint Benilde at fourth with a 3-2 mark.

Skipper Joyce Sta. Rita had 22 attacks, four blocks and a couple of aces while Nikka Dalisay and Daurene Santos backed her up with 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Vira Guillema posted 39 successful sets while Alyssa Eroa provided a solid floor defense with 30 digs and nine receptions.

‘We still have a chance [of making it to the Final Four]. We still have four games, we just need to stay healthy both physically and mentally,” said San Sebastian mentor Roger Gorayeb.

The Lady Cardinals, who suffered their fifth straight loss, are on the verge of elimination.

Angeline Mangundayao was the lone double-digit producer for Mapua with 10.

Mapua bounced back in the men’s division as it clobbered San Sebastian, 26-24, 25-16, 26-24, with Mark Jason Egan displaying an all-around game with eight attacks, three blocks and three aces.

The Cardinals improved to 3-2 while the Stags fell to 1-4. EMIL C. NOGUERA