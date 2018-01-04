Champ AU thumps Mapua in NCAA volley

Defending champion Arellano University outclassed Mapua University, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13, to start its campaign on a bright note in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Playmaker Sarah Verutiao posted 28 excellent sets that gave the Lady Chiefs 46 points in the attack with 12 from open hitter Regine Arocha.

Middle blocker Andrea Marzan delivered nine hits, team captain Mary Anne Esguerra had eight while Jovielyn Prado contributed seven for the Lady Chiefs.

“We just applied what coach Obet (Javier) taught us during our training. It’s a total team effort and we’re hoping to continue our winning ways in the coming games. We’re the defending champions and we’re really aiming to make it two in a row,” said Verutiao, one of the six rookies in the lineup.

Arellano also accumulated eight aces, three blocks and 19 extra points off Mapua’s errors.

The Lady Chiefs joined former champion San Sebastian College-Recoletos on top with a 1-0 win-loss record.

The Lady Stags also made their presence felt with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 straight victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College.

“We expect a tough season because we lost a lot of players. We would be happy to just survive and maybe finish in the Final Four,” said San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb referring to Julie Ann Tiangco who injured her knee just right before the start of the season.

Skipper Joyce Sta. Rita, Dangie Encarnacion, Nikka Dalisay and Daurene Santos all scored 13points to power San Sebastian to a strong start this season.

Dannah Amponin added six points, libero Alyssa Eroa had 16 digs and five receptions, while setter Vira Guillema finished with 28 impressive sets.

“In the past seasons, the players were relying too much on (three-time NCAA Most Valuable Player) Grethcel Soltones. I hope it works the other way around this year for us and the players start working and playing hard themselves,” stressed Gorayeb.

Action resumes today with College of Saint Benilde facing Colegio de San Juan de Letran at 11 a.m. and Jose Rizal University battling San Beda College at 12:30 a.m. at the same venue.

EMIL C. NOGUERA