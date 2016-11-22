Champ Benilde aims for solo lead in NCAA volley

Defending champion College of Saint Benilde guns for the solo lead as it tackles Mapua in the women’s division of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flyin V Center in San Juan City.

The Lady Blazers pulled off a pair of come-from-behind wins, one against the Perpetual Help Lady Altas, 17-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17, in Monday’s season opener and the other over Letran, 25-27, 23-25, 25-22, 25-7, 15-12, to jump into a four-way logjam on top.

The other teams at the helm with two wins apiece are last year’s runner-up San Sebastian, San Beda and Lyceum of the Philippines U.

Jeanette Panaga, the reigning Finals MVP, and Ranya Musa have been carrying the load for the Lady Blazers as the two are in the top five of the league’s best scoring list with averages of 17 points apiece.

St. Benilde coach Macky Carino, however, is hoping his team will be more consistent when it takes on Mapua, winless in two starts, in their 1 p.m. encounter.

“If we can play aggressive from start to finish, not just in the latter part of the game, we’ll be okay,” said Carino.

In men’s play, Mapua guns for the top spot as it squares off with St. Benilde at 2:30 p.m.

The Cardinals zoomed to an early share of the lead with San Beda after defeating Jose Rizal, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20, Wednesday and San Sebastian, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, Sunday.

Games today (Nov. 23)

(Filoil Flying V Center)

8:30 a.m.- Arellano U vs EAC (jrs)

10 a.m.- Arellano U vs EAC (m)

11:30 a.m.- Arellano U vs EAC (w)

1 p.m.- Mapua vs St. Benilde (w)

2:30 p.m.- Mapua vs St. Benilde (m)