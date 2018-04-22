Champ La Salle books final duel vs Lady Tamaraws

Back-to-back champion De La Salle University swept National University (NU), 27-25, 25-22, 25-11, on Sunday for its tenth straight finals ap­pearance in the Uni­versity Athletic Association of the Philippines volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Armed with a twice-to-beat bonus in the semifinals, the Lady Spikers tamed the Lady Bulldogs in three straight sets to arrange a titular showdown with Far Eastern University (FEU) starting Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

“We made it to the finals because the players wanted it to happen,” said La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus, who was a member of the FEU men’s volleyball team from 1986 to 1991. “They’ve developed their character and they really matured a lot. I told the players not to give NU the confidence so we played our best.”

Kim Dy, one of the three graduating La Salle players, notched 15 kills for 17 points, Ernestine Grace Tiamzon had 11 points while Joy Baron added nine points.

“Ayoko masira record ni coach,” added Baron. Baron and Macandili are the two other graduating La Salle players.

La Salle will be gunning for its 11th overall title as well as its third straight.

The last time La Salle and FEU clashed in the finals was in Season 71, nine years ago.

Jaja Santiago scored 17 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

In the men’s side, Bryan Bagunas led NU to a lopsided 25-13, 25-13, 31-29 win over University of Santo Tomas (UST) securing its sixth consecutive appearance in the championship round.

Bagunas had 24 kills and three serving aces for a game-high 29 points. The Bulldogs, will face the winner between second seed FEU and third seed Ateneo De Manila University in the men’s finals that begins Saturday.

“All of us really wanted to go back to the finals and become champion. We only have one goal and our coaching staff that’s why we’re giving all our best,” said the fourth year Bagunas.

“For me, we’re ready to face any team in the finals. What important is how we’re going to win the championship.”

Last Saturday, Ateneo banked on Marck Espejo’s all-time high of 55 points to beat FEU 18-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23, 15-9 forcing a sudden-death game on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Jaycee Sumagaysay led UST with 10 points.