Champ Perpetual pummels St. Benilde

Perpetual Help raked in four straight wins including a 21-14, 21-15 win over St. Benilde on Wednesday to set in motion its title-retention bid in the men’s division of the 93rd NCAA beach volleyball tournament at the Boardwalk in Subic Bay, Zambales City.

A week after helping the Altas snare the men’s indoor volleyball title, Rey Taneo, half of the team that won it all last season, and Joebert Almodiel, the rookie MVP this season who has taken over the spot of Relan Taneo, wasted no time in shifting their focus on winning on the sands.

Almodiel and Taneo also bested Jose Rizal’s Angelo Cruz and John Michael Flor, 21-14, 21-8, Letran’s Christopher Cristina and Bobby Gatdula, 21-17, 11-21, 17-15, and San Sebastian’s Jahir Ebrahim and Elino Elmer Lazaro, 21-18, 21-13, the day before.

Also unbeaten with three wins were Emilio Aguinaldo’s Paolo Cezar Lim and Joshua Mina and Lyceum of the PH U’s Jhonel Badua and Joeward Presnede in this event backed by Chigo Airconditioning, MTC & Infoworks, Crab & Belly, SBHATSVB, Subic Park Hotel, Bayfront Hotel, Terrace Hotel, SBMA, Balipure, Mikasa and Smart and sanctioned by Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Inc.

In women’s action, EAC’s Jaylene May Lumbo and Glyka Mariz Medina and San Beda twins Maria Jeziela and Maria Nieza Viray strung together three wins in row to share the lead.

Lumbo and Medina downed Perpetual Help’s Marijo Medalla and Bianca Tripoli, 22-20, 21-19, Letran’s Miracle Mhae Mendoza and Marie Charlemagne Simborio, 21-12, 21-7, and five-peat-seeking San Sebastian’s Alyssa Erao and Daurance Claire Santos.

The Virays, who are seeking to finally win it all this season after two successive second place efforts the past two years, trounced Mapua’s Lorraine Barias and Joanelivert Mercado, 21-3, 21-17, St. Benilde’s Jan Arianne Daguill and Melanie Torres, 20-22, 21-9, 15-10 and Arellano U’s Princess Bello and Sarah Verutiao.