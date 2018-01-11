Champagne world’s biggest star finds home in Manila

Touted as the world’s most expensive champagne, Armand de Brignac, now calls the Philippines “home,” finding residence no less at Cove Manila – Okada’s sprawling indoor beach and nightclub, dubbed the most exciting entertainment and nightlife destination in Southeast Asia.

“Armand de Brignac is known for its distinctive taste and iconic bottle, and has successfully gained a global following among celebrities and personalities with an affinity for luxury and glamour,” said Armand de Brignac chief executive officer Sebastien Besson.

The CEO flew to Manila over the holidays to grace the official uncorking with Cove Manila executives.

“The Champagne leaves an impression in the Southeast Asian nightlife scene by continuing to deliver its promise of superb craftsmanship and exceptional quality,” he said.

Produced by 13th generation wine growers and whose colloquial nickname was ins­pired by its iconic logo, Armand de Brignac has been the champagne of choice for icons like football superstar David Beckham, American actor and producer George Clooney, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Cove Manila was bestowed the privilege to be the exclusive carrier of the big bottle of Armand de Brignac, particularly the Gold Brut cuvee, in the Philippines.

“We are very happy that the world’s finest champagne has now found its home in Southeast Asia through us at Cove Manila,” shared Maxwell Zetlin, Vice President for Entertainment at Cove Manila.

Zetlin added that they are more than pleased to finally have the opportunity to introduce the elegant and unforgettable taste of the prestige cuvee Armand de Brignac to discriminating champagne connoisseurs.

Armand de Brignac has enjoyed a huge distinction among wine critics and connoisseurs worldwide, especially after its Brut Gold cuvee was hailed as the “No. 1 Champagne in the World” following a blind tasting of 1,000 champagne brands. Its bottles debuted in Asia and the Philippines in January 2017 during the Miss Universe after-party at Cove Manila.