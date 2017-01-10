Champion Arellano battles CSB in NCAA Final Four opener today

Champions Arellano University (AU) will face College of Saint Benilde (CSB) in the Opening of the Final Four round of the National Collegiate Ath­le tic Asso-ciation (NCAA) Football Tournament at 2 p.m. today, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Chiefs finished the preliminary round at No.3.

The Blazers beat Arellano U 4-1 in their December 8 meeting in the elimination round. Edienzel Velizano led Benilde with two goals while Daniel Liozo and Carmelo Genco contributed one marker each.

Meanwhile, leading team San Beda College will battle fourth seed Lyceum of the Philippines University in the other match at 12 noon.

San Beda aims to extend its six-game winning streak against their 2014 championship round rivals.

On the other hand, the Pirates are keen to regain their place among the top football squads in the oldest collegiate athletic association of the country.

Consequently, the second round of the NCAA football tournament juniors division also begins today with the San Beda Red Cubs facing the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Squires at 8 a.m. followed by the match between reigning champs La Salle Greenhills and Arellano Braves at 10 a.m.