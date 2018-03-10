Champion La Salle tames Lady Bulldogs in UAAP volley

Defending champion De La Salle University relied on relentless attacks and tight defense to score a 27-25, 27-25, 25-16 triumph over National University (NU) on Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball competition at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Spikers led by the duo of Kim Dy and Desiree Cheng erected a commanding 22-13 lead in the third set en route to the win that improved their win-loss record to 6-2 and gave them a share of the top spot formerly occupied solo by NU.

“It’s the first time that we led by two sets and then cruised to a good performance in the third set. This is unusual, so I’m very happy. This is a great morale booster to us,” said La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus.

La Salle has avenged its first round 26-24, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 16-14 loss to the Lady Bulldogs last February 18.

Dy finished with 14 points with nine kills, Cheng had 13 points while Mary Joy Baron contributed 11 points to lead La Salle.

Jaja Santiago led NU with 11 kills and two blocks.

In the first game, University of the Philippines (UP) recovered from its previous loss to NU by defeating Adamson University in a grueling five-setter, 25-18, 14-25, 25-19, 21-25, 16-14, behind the solid performance of Dianna Mae Carlos and Issa Molde.

Carlos delivered 20 kills and two blocks for 22 points while Molde had 18 points on 16 kills while Marian Alisa Buitre contributed 12 points. The Lady Fighting Maroons improved their win-loss record to 3-5.

“Adamson’s defense is so great and we know that it will play its best game till the end, so it was our teamwork that helped us in this game,” said Carlos. “I’m the main attacker but I couldn’t do it if my teammates were not there.”

Jessica Galanza and Chiara Permentilla finished with 19 and 17 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Falcons. Adamson’s win-loss record dropped to 3-5.

In the men’s side, NU scored a 19-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20, 18-16 victory over Far Eastern University to tie defending champion Ateneo on top with 7-1 win-loss record.

Adamson blasted University of the East, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15, to forge a four-way tie at No.4 with De La Salle University, University of Santo Tomas and UP that are also holding 3-5 win-loss records.