Champs Tiger Jins tame Tamaraws

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Jins opened their title defense with a victory over the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, 4-3, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 Taekwondo Championship at the Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City on Sunday.

Tiger Jin Juan Carlos Miguel drew the first blood against Raphael Martinez, 3-1.

Rryel Joshua Ramirez upset Eric Garces Jr. to notch the second win for UST, 8-4.

FEU’s Ariel Bacud snatched the third match from Rhazor Catriz, 9-8.

After two rounds, Kristian Ralph Tagarao and Juan Miguel Ramos set a deadlock at 4-all. Tagarao then took the golden point, 5-4, to tie the matches at two-all.

Karlo Caceres beat Gian Francis Rubio, 5-4, to grab the lead for FEU.

UST’s Isaiah Cortes set another deadlock at three-all after trouncing John Loyd Sanchez, 5-1.

Aries Capispisan sustained the winning momentum for UST and survived Paul Ivan Norombada, 5-4.

In the women’s division, defending champions University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors suffered their first defeat at the hands of the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons, 1-6.

Lady Warrior Karen Cells notched the lone victory for her team by beating Amber Acosta, 3-2.

Stephanie Osio retaliated for UP and edged Dymir Lobaton, 5-4, while Kristine Lozada defeated UE’s Sherilyn Engabo, 7-4.

Tied at six-all, Bea Gaerlan drew the golden point against Darlene Arpon, 7-6.

Lady Maroon Cheska Torres snatched the fifth match from Julie Ann Sueno, 5-0. Sueno received a kick on his nose and withdrew from the match.

Jane Andrea Cabangbang also withdrew her match, handing the victory to UP’s Janine Marcaida.

Genica de Laza defeated Ysabelle Kate Mercado, 5-2, notching the victory for UP.

REALYN STEVENS