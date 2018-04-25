Chan, Corpus roll into Match Play quarters

Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus eased past their lower seeded rivals and came away with two victories each to stay on collision course in the Philippine Amateur Open Match Play Golf Championships at the Orchard’s Players course in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Wednesday.

The top seeded Chan fashioned out a pair of 5&4 romps, beating Korean Lee Sang Min in the first round of the knockout phase in the morning then booting out Masaichi Otake in scorching heat in afternoon play to lead the men’s quarters cast in the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation.

“Overall, my game worked well, especially putting although I played with pressure since I am the top seed,” said Chan, a graduating student at Ateneo. “Match play is tough since it’s anybody’s game but I’m confident.”

Corpus, who placed second to Chan in the 36-hole stroke play elims, survived Michael Pizarro, 1-up, then dominated Gabby Macalaguim, 5&4, to clinch the other quarters berth in the lower half of the draw in the week-long event serving as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Macalaguim downed Alex Trinos, 3&2, in morning play but struggled against Corpus while Otake also failed to measure up to Chan’s superb game after scoring an imposing 5&3 victory over Martin Mendoza.

The rest of the second round matches are still being played at presstime with Kristoffer Arevalo clashing with Luigi Guerrero; Josh Jorge colliding with Santino Laurel; Aniceto Mandanas squaring off with Riggs Illescas; Francis Lanuza facing off with Don Padilla; Joaquin Gomez tangling with Korean Jung Jae Hyun and defending champion Peter Tyler Po mixing it up with David Guangko.

The No. 27 Gomez provided the lone reversal in the morning duel, booting out sixth seed Sean Ramos, 2-up, for a clash with Jung, who defeated Aldo Barro, 3&1, in the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Low medalist Harmie Constantino also sustained her charge and romped past Jacqueline Young, 8&7, to tow the quarterfinalists in the women’s side, including recent MVPSF Visayas Regional match play winner Angela Mangana, who repulsed Kristine Fleetwood on the 20th hole.

“My short game clicked and its easy for me to finish it early because the other players didn’t play as good so I grabbed the chance and led all the way,” said Constantino, who will be with the Univ. of Georgia as a golf scholar starting August.

Second seed Mikha Fortuna likewise rolled into the quarters with a 6&5 rout of Korean Jang Yun Ji, Sofia Legaspi held off Annika Guangko, 3&1, Laurea Duque edged Rho Hyun Ji, 2&1, Rafaela Singson nipped Pauline Taguines, 2&1, and Laia Barro bundled out Taeyon Kwon, 3&2.

Nepali teen gets golf lesson from Woods

MIAMI: A Nepali teenager hoping to become her country’s first female professional golfer was given the opportunity of a lifetime on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) after being invited to a private coaching clinic with Tiger Woods.

Pratima Sherpa, 18, who is the subject of a recent ESPN documentary about her attempts to become a golfer, was given a 30-minute clinic with Woods at Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Former world number one Woods later wrote about his meeting with the teenager on Twitter. The clinic was set up with the help of Woods’ charitable foundation and ESPN.

“Inspiring day working with my @TGRFound team and meeting Pratima Sherpa, an amazing young woman from Nepal,” Woods wrote.

“We can all learn from her perseverance, hard work and determination.”

“Pratima is simply incredible,” Woods added in separate remarks reported by ESPN.

“I read her story and I was amazed. The chance to meet her and talk to her was really inspiring. It was great to witness her journey and to see the happiness she exudes.”

Woods was made aware of Sherpa’s over a year ago when Golf Digest magazine ran a feature revealing her dream of playing professionally.

The 14-time major champion wrote a letter of encouragement to the teenager after reading the story, ESPN reported.

“The letter I received from Tiger inspires me to play well,” ESPN quoted her as saying on Tuesday.

“I was surprised to receive the letter. Everyone knew about it but me.”

According to Sherpa’s fundraising website—www.teampratima.com—the youngster was born and lives in a modest hut on the fourth hole of the Royal Nepal Golf Club.

Her story was the subject of an ESPN documentary “A Mountain to Climb,” which premiered in New York last weekend.

AFP