Chan-Sera tandem shines in First Flight 2017 golf tournament

Dennis Chan and Angel Sera carded 57 Scramble points to bag the Class A title in the inaugural First Flight 2017 golf tournament held last November 17 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

Chan of Famous Secret Precision Machining Inc. and Sera of Aichi Forge Philippines, Inc defeated the tandem of Ben Baniel and Jojo Villacarlos (57) of Calco Industries via countback. Beejay Chua and Eimie Hedeanger of Calco Industries finished third with 61 points.

In Class B, Thomas Elazegui Jr. and Charles Chua of Auto Hub Group of Companies posted 56 points to cop the winner’s trophy followed by first runner-up Rene dela Cruz of Firstec Metallics and Rolando Lazaro of Autronix Systems, Inc. (57) and second runner-up Tony Lin of GCL Body Care and Spa and Mike Shih of Ogawa (57).

Toto Pelor and Eugene Dimaano, meanwhile, scored 59 points to clinch the Class C crown beating Wyeth Sy and Karl Murphy of Aboitiz Power Corporation (61). Everest Bungay of Philippines First Insurance Company and Adelio Amar (62) finished third.

Jenz Vincent Tecson of Kopiroti Inc and Willy Tee Ten of Auto Hub Group of Companies copped the low gross trophy while Bong Maghirang and Jing Romero snatched the low net plum.

Fun hole winners were Mathew Baxter of Rockwell Collins (longest drive) and Rolando Lazaro of Autronix Systems, Inc. (most accurate drive).

The fundraising tournament, organized by Aerospace Industries Association of the Philippines (AIAP), gathered 128 golfers from various private organizations (AIAP members, non-member, and aviation school).

The event aimed to support the association’s upcoming aerospace events, particularly the Aeromart Summit Manila in April 2018.

A partial amount of the tournament proceeds will also be used for the association’s various socio-civic related activities including a scholarship program. Among the beneficiaries is the Father Pierre Tritz-ERDA Tech Senior Technical-Vocational High School in Tanauan, Batangas that will open its new campus in June 2019.

The tournament was backed by 3M, Mesco, Guhring Philippines Inc., Kuehnae Nagel, Kajima Overseas Asia, Rockwell Collins, Globe Telecom, FedEx, First Philec, MD Aerospace, Parque Espana Hotel, PATTS, PLDT, Fujitsu, KAPCO, Mottai-Nai, RCBC, Aboitiz, Sandvik, Nicklaus Machinery, East West, Calco, Global Gateway Development, JAMCO, Bon Industrial, First Gen Energy Solution, Famous Secret, DMG Mori, Corehog, AMC, Infinity Tools Manufacturing, Rostech, VJF Precision Toolings , NBS Engineering Design & Fabrication, First Philippine Industrial Park, Inc., Trend and Technologies, and BDO.